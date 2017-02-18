Torrents of rain slam Southern California, 2 dead
A section of southbound Interstate 15 just south of Hwy 138 is washed away on Friday, Feb., 17, 2017, in the Cajon Pass, Calif. A powerful Pacific storm blew into Southern and Central California on Friday with wind-driven heavy rains that downed power lines and disrupted hundreds of flights at airports.
