Three shot outside of Hollywood nightclub
Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Hollywood nightclub Sunday morning that sent three men to the hospital, one of them in critical condition. The incident began with an argument inside of the club that spilled onto the street in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles police said.
