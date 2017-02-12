Three shot outside of Hollywood night...

Three shot outside of Hollywood nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Hollywood nightclub Sunday morning that sent three men to the hospital, one of them in critical condition. The incident began with an argument inside of the club that spilled onto the street in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 37 min Buck Rohde 20,823
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 57 min Rose of Tralee 41
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 1 hr get out of here 7
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 3 hr Jim bobcock 3
ice raids are back 3 hr Political Atheist 5
Impeach Maxine waters for lying 5 hr Hitllary 3
women's March 17 hr Jim bobcock 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 12 at 4:49AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC