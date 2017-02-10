Three face charges in deadly 1993 apa...

Three face charges in deadly 1993 apartment fire

Two men and a woman pleaded not guilty Feb. 7 to 12 counts of capital murder stemming from the deaths of seven children and three adults, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at a Westlake apartment building. Authorities said they believe the fire was set in retaliation because a building manager was trying to crack down on drug-dealing at the property.

