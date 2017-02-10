Three face charges in deadly 1993 apartment fire
Two men and a woman pleaded not guilty Feb. 7 to 12 counts of capital murder stemming from the deaths of seven children and three adults, including two pregnant women, in a 1993 arson fire at a Westlake apartment building. Authorities said they believe the fire was set in retaliation because a building manager was trying to crack down on drug-dealing at the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|1 hr
|guest
|10
|ice raids are back
|6 hr
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|6 hr
|american
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|9 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC