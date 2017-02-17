There are on the Press-Telegram story from 12 hrs ago, titled Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the Peoplea immigration march. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:

Hundreds of protesters descended on downtown Los Angeles Saturday for a march in support of immigrant rights. Carrying signs and demanding an end to immigration raids, thousands of protesters descended on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to march in support of immigrant rights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press-Telegram.