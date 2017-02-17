Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the Peoplea immigration march
There are 1 comment on the Press-Telegram story from 12 hrs ago, titled Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the Peoplea immigration march. In it, Press-Telegram reports that:
Hundreds of protesters descended on downtown Los Angeles Saturday for a march in support of immigrant rights. Carrying signs and demanding an end to immigration raids, thousands of protesters descended on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to march in support of immigrant rights.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,608
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
these folks need to be check and detained in any are illegal aliens. the feds need to stop the policy that has a hands off approach to protesters and other so call safe places for illegal aliens.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|13 min
|ParisFoReal
|6
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|37 min
|actorvet
|1
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|2 hr
|EVille Ed
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|actorvet
|51
|In Hollywood this is controversial... Artist Re...
|15 hr
|iEnterpriseLLC
|1
|Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US?
|Sat
|Homeless Mexican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC