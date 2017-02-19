The star of these shows: London, a sort of set piece come to life
London is a character unto itself in movies and TV shows, just waiting to embrace film buffs. I flung myself into its arms on a trip in October and eagerly followed in the footsteps of Bridget Jones, James Bond, Lady Edith Crawley and Harry Potter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|3 hr
|secret Asian man
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Alihra
|20,849
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|5 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|7
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|5 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|10 hr
|secret Asian man
|38
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|13 hr
|USA-1
|2
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|13 hr
|Chad
|15
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC