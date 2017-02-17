The Latest: Rescues, injuries from po...

The Latest: Rescues, injuries from powerful California storm

The storm that's pounding Central and Southern California already has prompted rescues and injuries from flooding and toppled trees. Los Angeles firefighters say they used ropes and inflatable boats to rescue seven people and two dogs from the Sepulveda basin area of the Los Angeles River, including one with non-life threatening injuries.

