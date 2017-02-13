The James Beard Foundation Awards Love Los Angeles This Year
Next month, the James Beard Foundation will be in sunny Los Angeles for the unveiling of this year's list of award nominees. The March 15 event goes down via live press conference and will feature Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin at the mic from inside their restaurant A.O.C. The decision to run the list of nominees from Los Angeles further puts the City of Angels in the culinary spotlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|13 hr
|Hollywood
|1
|Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|Non-Armenian Girl
|265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|22 hr
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Laci Ann 7
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC