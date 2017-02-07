Takahashi's Tokyo-style noodles have been a hit in Los Angeles.
Jinya Ramen Bar, which has its roots in a Tokyo restaurant family, has opened its first Northern California location at Westfield Oakridge Center in San Jose. As one Yelper wisely observed, South Bay malls are stepping up their food game - especially where favorites from Asia are concerned.
