Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars
WASHINGTON>> U.S. immigration authorities are barring entry to a 21-year-old Syrian cinematographer who worked on a harrowing film about his nation's civil war, "The White Helmets," that has been nominated for an Academy Award. According to internal Trump administration correspondence seen by the Associated Press, the Department of Homeland Security has decided at the last minute to block Khaled Khateeb from traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|5 hr
|itchie nads
|3
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|10 hr
|Eduardo
|7
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|10 hr
|Eduardo
|11
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|Rex23
|118
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|10 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Cudahy Case Recalls Bell Corruption Scandal (Jun '12)
|16 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|16 hr
|Whitey
|14
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC