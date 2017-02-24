Syrian who worked on nominated film c...

Syrian who worked on nominated film can't attend Oscars

7 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

WASHINGTON>> U.S. immigration authorities are barring entry to a 21-year-old Syrian cinematographer who worked on a harrowing film about his nation's civil war, "The White Helmets," that has been nominated for an Academy Award. According to internal Trump administration correspondence seen by the Associated Press, the Department of Homeland Security has decided at the last minute to block Khaled Khateeb from traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

