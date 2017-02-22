Suspect in California police officer shooting death arrested 5 times in last 7 months
Michael Christopher Mejia, 26, of Los Angeles, was identified Tuesday by authorities as the suspect in the fatal shootings of Whittier police Officer Keith Boyer and 46-year-old Roy Torres, the suspect's cousin. Mejia was released from prison under a controversial program that many law enforcement agencies blame for an uptick in crime, authorities said.
