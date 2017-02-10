South Pasadena man shot to death near downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES >> Authorities Saturday identified the man who was shot dead during a car-to-car shooting on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. Gabriel Mora, 44, of South Pasadena, was pronounced dead at the scene but no other injuries occurred, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
