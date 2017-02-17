SoCal officer killed, 2nd hurt in shooting
A Southern California police officer was killed and a second officer was hurt in a shooting that also injured a suspect early Monday morning, officials said. Both of the officers, who are part of the Whittier Police Department, were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.
