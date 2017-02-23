Slide Show: An Oscar-worthy Los Angeles home with classic celebrity ties
One of Hollywood's iconic homes, the John Schesinger residence, has been listed for sale at just under $15 million. Schlesinger was the Academy Award-winning director of "Midnight Cowboy" and other films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|9 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|4
|Trumppp protest
|16 min
|Jim
|1
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|20 min
|Pessimistic1
|7
|Cudahy Case Recalls Bell Corruption Scandal (Jun '12)
|28 min
|Richard P Montgomery
|4
|Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown...
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC