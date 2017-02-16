Sen. Dianne Feinstein to raise money ...

Sen. Dianne Feinstein to raise money in Los Angeles for her reelection bid

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Donors are being asked to contribute or raise up to $10,000 to attend the luncheon at the Hancock Park home of Jon Vein, the co-founder of a software company and a former Hollywood executive who was a member of Hillary Clinton's national finance committee during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign. Among the hosts of the fundraiser are former U.S. Commerce Secretary Mickey Kantor; former Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 39 min USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 2 hr USA Today 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 11 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 14 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back 23 hr boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Wed Eddie 7
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 8:03PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC