Sen. Dianne Feinstein to raise money in Los Angeles for her reelection bid
Donors are being asked to contribute or raise up to $10,000 to attend the luncheon at the Hancock Park home of Jon Vein, the co-founder of a software company and a former Hollywood executive who was a member of Hillary Clinton's national finance committee during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign. Among the hosts of the fundraiser are former U.S. Commerce Secretary Mickey Kantor; former Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|39 min
|USA
|49
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|11 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|14 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|ice raids are back
|23 hr
|boy wonder
|11
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|Wed
|Eddie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC