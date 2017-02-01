Selena Gomez and The Weeknd splash ou...

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd splash out $250k on romantic getaway

The 'Heart Wants What it Wants' hitmaker may have just started romancing the 26-year-old singer but she made sure no expenses were spared as they parted with $246,403 when they jetted across to Florence over the weekend for their first proper mini break as a couple. The blossoming lovebirds touched down in the picturesque city on Friday and immediately checked into the Belmond Villa San Michele, a hotel known for its privacy, following a long-haul flight from Los Angeles, California.

