Selena Gomez and The Weeknd splash out $250k on romantic getaway
The 'Heart Wants What it Wants' hitmaker may have just started romancing the 26-year-old singer but she made sure no expenses were spared as they parted with $246,403 when they jetted across to Florence over the weekend for their first proper mini break as a couple. The blossoming lovebirds touched down in the picturesque city on Friday and immediately checked into the Belmond Villa San Michele, a hotel known for its privacy, following a long-haul flight from Los Angeles, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|20
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|1 hr
|actor arthur senson
|2
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|2 hr
|actor arthur senson
|5
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|2 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|2 hr
|cheney
|2
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|2 hr
|JustaBoyWithA Sma...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC