Security breach at Kennedy Airport un...

Security breach at Kennedy Airport unnerves some travelers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A breach that allowed 11 people to walk through an unattended security checkpoint lane at one of the nation's busiest airports has some travelers scratching their heads about how this could happen even with the enhanced security measures put in place after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 1 hr USA-1 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 3 hr Joey 3
dj 3 hr Wondering 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 5 hr Poster 50
Lash Larue 7 hr Shopping Around 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 8 hr USA-1 8
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 8 hr Planter 18
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC