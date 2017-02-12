REVIEW: Beck concert unites Los Angeles community
This refrain, from Beck's 1993 hit "Loser," was a memorable lyric from the artist's concert last Friday at the Hollywood Palladium. Beck's claim of being a "loser" may seem strange today - 24 years after writing this song as a homeless musician, he has now beaten BeyoncA© for a Grammy, been covered by Johnny Cash and created Sea Change and Odelay , works that have been widely accepted as two of the greatest albums of all time.
