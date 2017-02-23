Renowned Canadian born architect Frank Gehry to teach online architecture course
Class will soon be in session for Frank Gehry, and the celebrated Canadian-born architect will be leading the lessons. The architect will be offering more than a dozen video lessons where he will teach "his unconventional philosophy on architecture, design, and art."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lonely milfs looking for private
|1 hr
|Vera
|1
|Skype cam fun
|2 hr
|kalo
|3
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|6 hr
|USA-1
|4
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown...
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass
|7 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC