Renowned Canadian born architect Fran...

Renowned Canadian born architect Frank Gehry to teach online architecture course

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Class will soon be in session for Frank Gehry, and the celebrated Canadian-born architect will be leading the lessons. The architect will be offering more than a dozen video lessons where he will teach "his unconventional philosophy on architecture, design, and art."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lonely milfs looking for private 1 hr Vera 1
Skype cam fun 2 hr kalo 3
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 6 hr USA-1 4
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 7 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station 7 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown... 7 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 7 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,105,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC