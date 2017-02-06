Rare Ferrari kept inside Los Angeles apartment for 30 years
The owner of a rare 1959 Ferrari 250GT PF Coupe had a unique method of keeping the vehicle safe -- he stored it inside a one-bedroom Los Angeles apartment for about 30 years. The new owner of the vehicle, who did not want to be identified, said he purchased the Ferrari from a man who bought it from its original owner in 1975 and drove it for about eight years before moving it into an apartment in a building he owned.
