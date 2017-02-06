Rare Ferrari kept inside Los Angeles ...

Rare Ferrari kept inside Los Angeles apartment for 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The owner of a rare 1959 Ferrari 250GT PF Coupe had a unique method of keeping the vehicle safe -- he stored it inside a one-bedroom Los Angeles apartment for about 30 years. The new owner of the vehicle, who did not want to be identified, said he purchased the Ferrari from a man who bought it from its original owner in 1975 and drove it for about eight years before moving it into an apartment in a building he owned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Dan 20,814
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 5 hr Rose of Tralee 34
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 5 hr PaulCash 10
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) 5 hr Phart With Fire 28
Drain Hollywood 8 hr the silent majority 8
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 12 hr NASTY MAN 7
Trump is the best ever!!! 18 hr Italian-American 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC