Protesters block downtown LA streets after reports of SoCal immigration a sweepsa
People gather for vigil in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles after civil rights groups reported ICE agents had arrested about 100 people in immigration raids throughout Southern California on Thusday, Feb. 9, 2017. About 100 protesters marched in the streets of downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, blocking streets and disrupting traffic after reports that federal agents had carried out a series of immigration raids across Southern California earlier in the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|5 hr
|Irving
|7
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC