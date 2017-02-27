Police Rule Magician's Death at Holly...

Police Rule Magician's Death at Hollywood's Magic Castle an Accident

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside the iconic Magic Castle over the weekend, painting a grim scene at what is normally one of Los Angeles's most beloved Hollywood tourist dining institutions. Easton, a working magician with the Academy of Magic Arts, was reportedly found dead inside a showroom, says ABC 7 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 29 min Marta 20,853
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr Rose of Tralee 55
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 5 hr JustAnObserver 1
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 6 hr Truth hurts 5
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 6 hr USA-1 2
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 6 hr USA-1 2
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 6 hr USA-1 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC