Police Rule Magician's Death at Hollywood's Magic Castle an Accident
Magician Daryl Easton was found dead inside the iconic Magic Castle over the weekend, painting a grim scene at what is normally one of Los Angeles's most beloved Hollywood tourist dining institutions. Easton, a working magician with the Academy of Magic Arts, was reportedly found dead inside a showroom, says ABC 7 .
