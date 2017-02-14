Pipeline Protest Blocks Traffic in Do...

Pipeline Protest Blocks Traffic in Downtown Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A small group of pipeline protesters was blocking traffic near the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers office in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. The protesters were blocking Wilshire Boulevard between Francisco and Figueroa Streets just off the 110 Freeway around 5:30 p.m. The protest was organized by Gender Justice LA, National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance and Mujeres de Maiz in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 1 hr Eddie 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr mexico 20,830
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 2 hr OOPS 1
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 3 hr Trump is Right 2
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 4 hr actorvet 1
women's March 5 hr ThomasA 4
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE Tue Kassi joe flint 6
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at February 15 at 7:38PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,899,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC