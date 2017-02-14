Pipeline Protest Blocks Traffic in Downtown Los Angeles
A small group of pipeline protesters was blocking traffic near the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers office in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. The protesters were blocking Wilshire Boulevard between Francisco and Figueroa Streets just off the 110 Freeway around 5:30 p.m. The protest was organized by Gender Justice LA, National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance and Mujeres de Maiz in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
