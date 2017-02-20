Pacific Storm In Southern California Causes Deaths
A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy rains that forecasters said could become the strongest in years if not decades. In Los Angeles, heavy rains downed power lines hitting a auto and then electrocuting a man who later died in the hospital.
