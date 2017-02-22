Oscars: Jack Black Wants Meryl Streep to Win Best Actress, Talk "More ...
"It took balls," the actor and musician said about Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech. "I was very inspired by it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|19 min
|Well Well
|2
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|4 hr
|Eduardo
|7
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|4 hr
|Eduardo
|11
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Rex23
|118
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|4 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Cudahy Case Recalls Bell Corruption Scandal (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|5
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|10 hr
|Whitey
|14
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC