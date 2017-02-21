Oscars 2017: What do these awards spotlight?

This photo provided by courtesy of Open Road Films shows, Rachel McAdams, from left, as Sacha Pfeiffer, Mark Ruffalo as Michael Rezendes and Brian d'Arcy James as Matt Carroll, in a scene from the film, “Spotlight.” Oscar contenders “Spotlight” and “The Big Short” won the top awards for screenwriting from the Writers Guild of America at a ceremony Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, that was held in Los Angeles and New York. If you didn't remember the winning film about journalists reporting on child-abuse allegations within the Catholic Church, it's not surprising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.