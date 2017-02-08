One of Saint-Tropez's Most Celebrated Bakeries Comes to Los Angeles
Look carefully along La Brea and you may notice a newly-lit enclave known as La Tropezienne Bakery . The tall, stark space offers tons of marble and even more pastries, and comes with the backing of one of the French Riviera's most beloved bakeries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Sancho
|20,815
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|9 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|15 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Tue
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|Tue
|NASTY MAN
|11
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC