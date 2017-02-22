North Hollywood man protected by DACA...

North Hollywood man protected by DACA held by ICE

11 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

North Hollywood >> The detention and cross-country transfer of a 22-year-old North Hollywood man is prompting questions from immigrant rights advocates who believe the Trump administration might be violating its recently stated policy of not deporting young immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The case of Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles is complicated by a 10-day silence on the part of immigration authorities, followed by their disclosure Thursday that they believe Robles was trying to smuggle someone into the country.

Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Los Angeles, CA

