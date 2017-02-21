new Will - La La' have another day of sun at the Oscars?

Sunday night's Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. The three-hour-plus telecast, which begins at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, is expected to resemble one very glitzy protest against President Donald Trump, whom award-winners - like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes - have railed against throughout Hollywood's awards season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.