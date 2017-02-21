new Will - La La' have another day of...

new Will - La La' have another day of sun at the Oscars?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Sunday night's Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. The three-hour-plus telecast, which begins at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, is expected to resemble one very glitzy protest against President Donald Trump, whom award-winners - like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes - have railed against throughout Hollywood's awards season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai... 3 hr shil 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 5 hr ThomasA 2
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 7 hr Wall specialist 1
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 12 hr dGo mnaDde lyHo S... 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 14 hr Boycott Oscar 18
Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we... Sat Learnings 18
Trump is putting the News media in their place! Sat Rise above it 8
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,974 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC