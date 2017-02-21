new Will - La La' have another day of sun at the Oscars?
Sunday night's Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. The three-hour-plus telecast, which begins at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, is expected to resemble one very glitzy protest against President Donald Trump, whom award-winners - like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes - have railed against throughout Hollywood's awards season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Grade IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogai...
|3 hr
|shil
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza
|7 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|12 hr
|dGo mnaDde lyHo S...
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|14 hr
|Boycott Oscar
|18
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|Sat
|Learnings
|18
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|Sat
|Rise above it
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC