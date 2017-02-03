Neighbors Dread " Super Bowl Party at...

Neighbors Dread " Super Bowl Party at "Marijuana Mansion"

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

When cannabis businessman "BigMike" Straumietis asked his social media followers to guess who's throwing "the most gangster Super Bowl Party in Hollywood?" Those who've been paying attention knew it would be at the gated sprawling hillside estate he calls his "Marijuana Mansion." His Skyline Drive neighbors figured it out when the trucks full of party equipment began arriving the first of the week, continuing every day since.

