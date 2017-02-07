Musical a Once on this Islanda tells a powerful love story

When: Opens 8 p.m. Feb. 10 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. There is an additional 2 p.m. show Feb. 18. When: Opens 8 p.m. Feb. 24 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 5. There is an additional 7:30 p.m. show March 2. The upcoming 3-D Theatricals production of the musical “ Once on this Island ,” will be a pretty special one. For the director, the musical, which looks at the power of love to overcome hatred, marked his Broadway debut as a performer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.