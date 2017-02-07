Musical a Once on this Islanda tells a powerful love story
When: Opens 8 p.m. Feb. 10 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19. There is an additional 2 p.m. show Feb. 18. When: Opens 8 p.m. Feb. 24 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 5. There is an additional 7:30 p.m. show March 2. The upcoming 3-D Theatricals production of the musical “ Once on this Island ,” will be a pretty special one. For the director, the musical, which looks at the power of love to overcome hatred, marked his Broadway debut as a performer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|13 hr
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|23 hr
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|Tue
|NASTY MAN
|11
|Drain Hollywood
|Tue
|NASTY MAN
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC