Murder suspect eludes police in 11-hour El Sereno SWAT standoff

A SWAT team today completed an 11-hour siege of a home in El Sereno, where a man was taken into custody, but a murder suspect being sought got away, authorities said. The standoff began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Newtonia Drive and Maycrest Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez.

