Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff The standoff began at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of north Normandie Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|2 hr
|Spike
|96
|Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Broita Humanitarian
|22
|WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Snargaun of Lanca...
|4
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|7 hr
|Spot On
|7
|women's March
|8 hr
|Well Well
|7
|Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft
|14 hr
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|15 hr
|America First
|10
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC