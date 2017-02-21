Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywo...

Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Murder Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Standoff The standoff began at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of north Normandie Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 2 hr Spike 96
News Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10) 6 hr Broita Humanitarian 22
News WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10) 6 hr Snargaun of Lanca... 4
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 7 hr Spot On 7
women's March 8 hr Well Well 7
Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft 14 hr Chi Lites Story 1
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 15 hr America First 10
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC