MTSU honors Hillary Scott, other alumni Grammy nominees in Los Angeles

MTSU put its spotlight upon country star Hillary Scott as faculty and friends gathered Saturday, Feb. 11, in Southern California to celebrate the former student's Grammy nods in two Christian music categories. President Sidney A. McPhee and College of Media and Entertainment Dean Ken Paulson also recognized three other Grammy nominees with MTSU ties at a university reception held at The Standard in downtown Los Angeles.

