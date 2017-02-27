Moonlight' wins best picture after sh...

Moonlight' wins best picture after shocking blunder

Read more: Connecticut Post

In one of the most shocking moments of the 89th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, "Moonlight" won best picture. But that wasn't why everyone watching the Oscars took a collective gasp at the end of the night.

Los Angeles, CA

