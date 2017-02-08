Metro proposes Atlantic Boulevard und...

Metro proposes Atlantic Boulevard underground route for light-rail line to Whittier

Read more: Pasadena Star-News

WHITTIER >> A plan to extend the Gold Line light-rail line from East Los Angeles to Whittier now proposes going underneath Atlantic Boulevard in East Los Angeles as a way of reaching Washington Boulevard to the south, a Metro official said at a community meeting Monday. The new plan - released at the meeting at the Whittier Uptown Center - eliminates options to use Arizona Avenue or tunneling underneath Garfield Avenue as ways of reaching Washington Boulevard, said Gene Kim, project manager for Metro.

