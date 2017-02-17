Massive LA-area storm leaves 4 dead, thousands still without power
Two vehicles fell into a 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 and firefighters had to rescue one woman who escaped her car. Los Angeles dug out Saturday from a massive storm that slammed into Southern California, killing four residents as it flooded freeways, prompted mudslides and blew down trees and power lines, leaving tens of thousands in the dark.
