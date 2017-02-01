Manhattan Beach crossing guard arrested in child pornography raid
A Redondo Beach man who worked as a crossing guard in Manhattan Beach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children on his computer. Robert Anthony Portillo, 29, was arrested after a police task force served a search warrant at a house he shared with his mother in the 2300 block of Clark Lane, said Los Angeles police Detective Gil Escontrias of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
