Man slashed in head during dispute at...

Man slashed in head during dispute at Pico Rivera gym, suspect jailed

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

PICO RIVERA >> A man slashed another man in the back of the head during a dispute at a Pico Rivera gym on Friday night, authorities said. The incident unfolded about 9:10 p.m. at L.A. Fitness, 8909 Washington Blvd. , Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 59 min Boycott Oscar 18
Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we... 10 hr Learnings 18
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 16 hr Rise above it 8
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) Sat actorvet 29
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... Fri Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Fri Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Fri Rex23 118
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC