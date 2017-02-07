Man shot dead by police during Hollyw...

Man shot dead by police during Hollywood stabbings was mentally ill, sources say

Long Beach man shot dead by Los Angeles police last week in a Hollywood fast-food restaurant after he stabbed three people was struggling with mental illness, law enforcement sources told The Times. The man's identity still has not been released because of issues contacting his next of kin, Los Angeles County coroner's officials said.

