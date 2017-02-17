Man linked to pipe bombs found in Denver charged in Los Angeles
A Denver man arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport was charged Friday with possession of pipe bombs found earlier in a Colorado hotel room. Adam Nauveed Hayat, 35, appeared in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, where he was ordered held without bond and to be removed to his home state, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
