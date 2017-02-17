Man killed after being electrocuted by power line felled by tree in Los Angeles
Police officers and emergency crew respond to the site of a down tree around 5300 Sepulveda Blvd in Sherman Oaks on Friday, February 17, 2017. A 55-year-old man was electrocuted Friday after a tree branch fell, taking out power lines and landing on a vehicle in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|4 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ...
|18 hr
|LA REACT r CRAZY
|6
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|21 hr
|Fools turn
|7
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|23 hr
|mtbresident
|2
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Fri
|Free Willy Clinton
|50
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC