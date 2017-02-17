Man killed after being electrocuted b...

Man killed after being electrocuted by power line felled by tree in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Police officers and emergency crew respond to the site of a down tree around 5300 Sepulveda Blvd in Sherman Oaks on Friday, February 17, 2017. A 55-year-old man was electrocuted Friday after a tree branch fell, taking out power lines and landing on a vehicle in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 4 hr tuba toofpaste 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Wondering 20,837
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 6 hr ThomasA 4
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... 18 hr LA REACT r CRAZY 6
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 21 hr Fools turn 7
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 23 hr mtbresident 2
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Fri Free Willy Clinton 50
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC