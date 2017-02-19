Man Dies At Hospital After Being Stab...

Man Dies At Hospital After Being Stabbed In El Monte

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Man Dies At Hospital After Being Stabbed In El Monte A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being stabbed in El Monte Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 55 min secret Asian man 38
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Anne 20,847
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 1 hr EVille Ed 5
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 4 hr USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 4 hr Chad 15
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 5 hr Chad 9
Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US? 5 hr Chad 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC