Magician's death by hanging in Hollyw...

Magician's death by hanging in Hollywood ruled accidental by coroner

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The death of a world-class magician found hanged in his dressing room at a popular Hollywood nightclub called the Magic Castle was ruled an accident on Saturday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Department, an agency official said. FILE PHOTO - Los Angeles Police Department officers control the entrance at the Magic Castle magicians' club in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 1 hr dGo mnaDde lyHo S... 1
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 4 hr Boycott Oscar 18
Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we... 13 hr Learnings 18
Trump is putting the News media in their place! 19 hr Rise above it 8
News Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11) Sat actorvet 29
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... Fri Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Fri Eduardo 11
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC