Los Angeles Performance Practice Announces Two Works by Brazen Theater Artist Ivo Dimchev

Los Angeles Performance Practice announces the presentation of two works by the radically imaginative and internationally celebrated theater artist and vocalist Ivo Dimchev, in partnership with the Bootleg Theater. His wildly participatory P Project and his elegantly intimate Songs from My Shows offer Los Angeles audiences a thrilling survey of Dimchev's artistic breadth in two unforgettable evenings.

