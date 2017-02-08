Los Angeles Performance Practice Announces Two Works by Brazen Theater Artist Ivo Dimchev
Los Angeles Performance Practice announces the presentation of two works by the radically imaginative and internationally celebrated theater artist and vocalist Ivo Dimchev, in partnership with the Bootleg Theater. His wildly participatory P Project and his elegantly intimate Songs from My Shows offer Los Angeles audiences a thrilling survey of Dimchev's artistic breadth in two unforgettable evenings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|14 hr
|Joan
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|20 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|45
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|Tue
|Latosha Connor
|5
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|Tue
|NASTY MAN
|11
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC