Los Angeles marks 20 years since bloody bank robbery

This Feb. 28, 1997 file photo a bank employee holds up his hands as Los Angeles Police and SWAT units search for more robbery suspects inside the Bank of America in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Dozens of Los Angeles police officers gathered at an emotional ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, to mark the 20th anniversary of the infamous gunbattle between police and two heavily armed bank robbers that changed the way police departments across the United States arm their officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.