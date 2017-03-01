Los Angeles marks 20 years since bloody bank robbery

An inside view of a bullet ridden Los Angeles police department patrol car windshield is seen on display prior to a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of an infamous gunbattle between police and two heavily armed bank robbe... . Los Angeles police officers stand at role call prior to a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of an infamous gunbattle between police and two heavily armed bank robbers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.