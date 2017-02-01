Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trum...

Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order at LAX

There are 2 comments on the Laguna Woods Globe story from Wednesday, titled Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order at LAX. In it, Laguna Woods Globe reports that:

This Nov. 2, 2013, photo shows U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., then a U.S. attorney. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, Birotte issued a restraining order blocking the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order preventing visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States at LAX.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
The flagrant displays of California independence from the Federal Government are an indication of Californians not paying enough in federal income taxes. That, or California is receiving too much in federal funding. The nation is not amused with such renegade conduct, and deserves a better return on federal investments in California. And if the investment is to be abused, there should be no federal assistance. Can California do it alone?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#2 6 hrs ago
And it's good by to Nestles, another fine business leaving California to Virginia. Thanks Jerry Brown.Take your sanctuary state and shove it up your democrat ass. All of California will lose federal funds because of Jerry Brown harboring illegal aliens and registering them to vote for the democrat party. He's using tax payers money to take care pay for the Mexican drug cartel gang bangers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Los Angeles, CA

