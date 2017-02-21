Los Angeles Is Getting Its Very Own M...

Los Angeles Is Getting Its Very Own Museum of Ice Cream Soon

Read more: Eater

As if there weren't enough foods to line up for in Los Angeles, here comes the Museum of Ice Cream. The East Coast hit caused massive backups when it landed in New York City last summer, but is now branching to the West Coast with an as-yet-undisclosed Westside location.

