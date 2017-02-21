Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar...

Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda owned Friday's Oscar rehearsals. He sang a tune from "La La Land," posed like John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever," invoked a 1990s Billy Crystal Oscar monologue, and reprimanded his dad from the stage for having his cellphone light on.

