Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical
Lin-Manuel Miranda owned Friday's Oscar rehearsals. He sang a tune from "La La Land," posed like John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever," invoked a 1990s Billy Crystal Oscar monologue, and reprimanded his dad from the stage for having his cellphone light on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is putting the News media in their place!
|1 hr
|Republicans are i...
|7
|Surviving doomsday: Underground condos bring we...
|7 hr
|Charles
|1
|Firefighters won't be disciplined for porn shoots (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|actorvet
|29
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|20 hr
|Eduardo
|7
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|20 hr
|Eduardo
|11
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|Rex23
|118
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour
|21 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC