Laurel Canyon Boulevard expected to r...

Laurel Canyon Boulevard expected to reopen this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Laurel Canyon Boulevard is expected to reopen this weekend after a mudslide shut down the major north-south traffic artery in January. Laurel Canyon Boulevard is expected to reopen this weekend after a mudslide shut down the major north-south traffic artery in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Joey 40
women's March 5 hr Jim bobcock 2
News What does Californiaa s 1994 immigration battle... 5 hr Wildchild 1
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 6 hr Old Dixiecrat 2
ice raids are back 7 hr yellow jacket 4
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 8 hr Jim bobcock 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Gwyen 20,821
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 11 at 11:43PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC